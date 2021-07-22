Local students are among those earning scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — The Bayway Community Advisory Panel, an organization of local community members and industry representatives, including Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery, Infineum USA LP, Linden Cogeneration Plant, Veolia North America LLC, Solutia Inc., Linden VFT LLC, PSEG and NuStar Energy LP, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 local students in the municipalities of Linden, Elizabeth, Rahway and Staten Island.

Congratulations were extended to the following new high school graduates, who will be pursuing process technology or engineering degrees in various disciplines — chemical, civil, computer, electrical and mechanical — this fall at college: Syrai Anderson of Linden High School, Linden; Janiyah Fullwood of Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Academy, Elizabeth; Dulina Gunasekera of Susan E. Wagner High School, Staten Island, N.Y.; Lindsay LaPointe of Saint Joseph Hill Academy, Staten Island, N.Y.; Ivan Lin of Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Elizabeth; Scott Nwosu of Rahway High School, Rahway; Emma Padula of Curtis High School, Staten Island, N.Y; Emely Pascaretta of Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Academy, Elizabeth; Jay Santamaria of Linden High School, Linden; Alexander Stapkowitz of Linden High School, Linden; and Kelly Yu of Staten Island Technical High School, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Bayway Community Advisory Panel is a committee of community representatives from Linden, Rahway, Elizabeth and Staten Island, including neighbors, educators, retirees, public officials, emergency responders and environmentalists, who attend quarterly meetings that serve as a forum for dialogue between the community and company representatives, in order to build trust by sharing information on safety, health, the environment, security and emergency preparedness/response. The scholarship program is one of many joint community/company activities benefiting the local communities.