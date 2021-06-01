Just in time for summer fun, a makeover for Union County’s Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Board of County Commissioners Chairperson Alexander Mirabella joined County Commissioner Christopher Hudak and other local officials and members of the public to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool, located in Union County’s Rahway River Park in Rahway. The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, May 21, and the pool will be open to the public on Memorial Day weekend.

“We are all looking forward to our favorite summertime activities, and completing the renovation of the Walter E. Ulrich Pool complex is a great way to kick off the season,” said Alexander. “The new Ulrich Pool will provide Union County residents and visitors with many new opportunities to make new memories of summer in our community.”

“Union County’s park system is a legacy from past generations who cared about public access to healthy outdoor activities, as well as nature conservation, and we are all very proud to carry on this mission into the future,” said Hudak, who is a member of the Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust board.

At more than $3 million, the work included tiling and plastering of the entire pool, the installation of new starting blocks and competition lane lines, a new concrete deck and state-of-the-art pump and filtration systems.

In addition, the beach wading area was improved with a zero entry feature, three new spray features and in-pool seating for parents. The pool complex also received a new playground with rubber flooring.

“The Ulrich Pool renovations mark another important milestone in our continued efforts to improve and expand opportunities for healthy outdoor activities in our growing community,” said County Commissioner Sergio Granados, who is a member of the board’s Parks and Programming Committee. “The new complex will provide many years of enjoyment for all.”

Beginning on Memorial Day weekend, the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool will be open Saturdays, Sundays and weekday holidays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all other weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.

No admissions are allowed within 75 minutes of closing, and the pool will operate in accordance with New Jersey Department of Health COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Details for the 2021 season — including admission fees, rules and regulations, and free hours for seniors and people with disabilities — will be available soon at ucnj.org/parks-recreation/pools.

More information on all programs and activities in Union County parks, including boating, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, nature activities and more, is available at ucnj.org/parks-recreation or at 908-527-4900.