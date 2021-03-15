Rahway police search for missing Linden school teacher

RAHWAY / LINDEN, NJ — Rahway police are searching for Brian Gooney, a Linden Public Schools educator, who has been missing since March 9.

Anyone who has seen Gooney or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Rahway police tips line at 732-827-2200.

Gooney, a Rahway resident, is a paraprofessional at Soehl Middle School, and has not been seen since he left work last Tuesday. His family filed a missing person report with the Rahway Police Department.

The police department and the school district have since put missing-person notices up on their social media accounts in an attempt to spread the word and find Gooney.

“Please help us find one of our Linden Public Schools family who has gone missing,” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.

Gooney’s family also took to social media to enlist the community’s help in finding him.

“If anyone has seen or has any information regarding my brother-in-law Brian’s whereabouts, please contact the Rahway Police Department,” Karen Gooney posted to Twitter on March 13. “Please … our family is worried sick about him!”