Freeholders, students, municipal officials cut ribbon on new turf fields in Rahway

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Union County Freeholder Chairperson Alexander Mirabella and Freeholders Sergio Granados, Chris Hudak and Rebecca L. Williams recently joined Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr., members of Rahway City Council and Board of Education, students, parents and members of the Rahway Youth Soccer Association in cutting the ribbon on two multiuse fields at Madison Avenue Park.

“The freeholder board has long enjoyed an outstanding relationship with Rahway in providing great recreational amenities throughout the city, and we are pleased to have added these two new two turf fields in an area where they will be put to good use by different organizations,” said Mirabella.

“Madison Avenue Park, locally known as Greenfield, is a valued recreational resource in our community, heavily utilized by youth soccer, rugby and other sports organizations, as well as our public school teams and residents. We are grateful for the continued partnership between the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Rahway Board of Education, and the city of Rahway, which led to the rejuvenation of this recreational gem,” said Giacobbe.

The two synthetic turf fields are striped for soccer, rugby and lacrosse. Lighting was also installed, as well as bleachers and goal posts/nets for soccer, rugby and lacrosse. As a result of the construction of the new fields, the county removed the old playground area and will install a new one next spring.

The county also added a number of parking spots in the school lot to help accommodate visitors to the new fields. The fields will be used by Rahway school-system teams and organizations such as the Rahway Youth Soccer Association.

Photos Courtesy of Jim Lowney and Mike Brito