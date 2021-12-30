Newark Museum of Art to display Plainfield artist’s work permanently

NEWARK, NJ — Following the successful conclusion of the 2021 New Jersey Arts Annual “ReVision and Respond” exhibition, the Newark Museum of Art acquired four artworks from the exhibition for the museum’s permanent collection. The annual NJAA series is a project of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Each of these artworks from the 2021 ‘New Jersey Arts Annual: ReVision and Respond’ exhibition reveals a powerful response by New Jersey artists to the events of our present moment, especially themes of representation and identity. As the museum continues to develop its collection with an eye towards inclusivity and diversity, these works spoke to us and are emblematic of the issues impacting today’s society,” said Amy Simon Hopwood, associate curator of decorative arts at the museum and an exhibition juror for the NJAA. “The museum is honored to acquire these expressive artworks for our collection and for the opportunity to experience the artist’s vision through their unique perspective.”

The acquisitions are: “Is This All We’re Made Of?” — a mixed-media work by Plainfield artist Danielle Scott; “Sown” and “Oracle,” two ceramic works by Cliffwood artist Donté Hayes; and “Standing Bear,” a digital print on paper by Benjamin West, formerly of West Orange.

Photo Courtesy of Newark Museum of Art