New Providence student competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — The answer is: This undergraduate student and EMT from New Providence competed on ‘Jeopardy!’ on Sept. 23. The question: Who is Guhan Venkatesan? Pictured above, Venkatesan talks to show host Mayim Bialik. Though Venkatesan got final jeopardy correct and ended with a total of $22,993, he ultimately came in second place to reigning champ Matt Amodio, who is now ranked third in all-time winnings for the show.