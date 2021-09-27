NJ Sharing Network’s 5K Celebration of Life unites thousands

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 12, thousands of walkers, runners and volunteers participated in NJ Sharing Network’s 5K Celebration of Life Walk and USATF Certified Race at the organization’s headquarters in New Providence.

The 5K event, which was presented by Hackensack Meridian Health and Pfizer and supported by dozens of other sponsors, honored those who have given the gift of organ and/or tissue, paid tribute to those who have received a transplant, offered hope to those currently waiting for a transplant and remembered those who passed away while waiting for a transplant. Thus far, $880,000 has been raised for this year’s campaign by event participants, teams, sponsors and contributors. Fundraising continues through Thursday, Sept. 30, and contributions can be made by visiting www.njsharingnetwork.org/5K.

“We were thrilled to come together safely with our community and reconnect in person with family and friends to share stories and love, tears and laughter at our 5K Celebration of Life,” said Elisse E. Glennon, executive director of the NJ Sharing Network Foundation. “It was a healing and uplifting experience for those whose lives have been touched by organ and tissue donation and transplantation.”

Last year, NJ Sharing Network’s 5K Celebration of Life events were in virtual formats, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The event on Sunday, Sept. 12, was in person, following all state and federal guidelines and recommendations for outdoor gatherings.

“Ten years ago, we could not have imagined the incredible impact that our 5K Celebration of Life would have on the donation and transplantation community,” said Glennon. “Since its inception, more than $10 million has been raised to increase the number of lives saved through innovative transplant research, family support, public awareness and education about the life-saving benefits of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.”

To learn more, get involved, and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.njsharingnetwork.org.

Photos Courtesy of Gary Mignone