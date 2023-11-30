Al Pacino comes to film in Linden

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Linden Airport was center stage on Monday, Nov. 27, when filming of the movie “Killing Castro” commenced, with none other than Al Pacino starring in the production.

But for Paul Dudley, owner of Linden Airport Management Corp., it was just another day at the office.

“This is a major production. It’s a very positive thing for the image of Linden,” said Dudley in an interview with LocalSource on Monday, Nov. 27. “While all of this is going on, operations continue uninterrupted. We have all the news helicopters and we have the largest tour operators east of the Mississippi. The airport has to remain operational for them, even while all this is going on.”

This didn’t mean he wasn’t excited, especially when the star of such legendary films as “The Godfather,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Scarface,” “Scent of a Woman” and “The Irishman,” just to name a select few, was standing with him at the airport.

“Al Pacino did a scene here,” Dudley said. “We’re excited. It’s called ‘Killing Castro.’ It’s about the CIA trying to kill this one leader. They tried to poison his underwear and give him an exploding cigar. This was the level of desperation mixed with comedy.”

“Killing Castro” is a period piece taking place in 1960 and includes Fidel Castro’s visit to New York City. The famous Cuban leader stayed in Harlem before going to the United Nations on Sept. 26, 1960, where he gave a marathon speech that was 4 hours and 29 minutes long, the longest timed speech in General Assembly history, despite the normal speaking limit for delegates of 15 minutes. Castro criticized the United States, saying the country was backing authoritarian rule in Latin America, one of the many reasons U.S. leaders wanted him removed, by any means necessary.

The movie doesn’t go into such theatrics, however. Instead it focuses on the comic elements of the attempts on Castro’s life.

“It revolves around him (Pacino) as the CIA person, prior to the Bay of Pigs, trying to get him (Castro),” Dudley said. “It is hilarious.”

A production is a big deal wherever it is being filmed, including in Linden.

“There were probably 150 people here,” Dudley said. “It has a major economic impact. It not only speaks well for Linden Airport and the city, but they buy local and they hire local. They were trying to turn Linden Airport into Idlewild Field.”

Idlewild Airport in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, had begun being built in 1943 to relieve LaGuardia Field, later LaGuardia Airport, named after former New York City Mayor Fiorella La Guardia and which had become overcrowded since its 1939 opening in East Elmhurst, Queens, New York City. Although its official name became New York International Airport, Anderson Field, its common name remained “Idlewild” until Dec. 24, 1963, when it was renamed John F. Kennedy International Airport, a month and two days after the assassination of the president.

“When Castro first took over, the U.S. government didn’t really know what to make of this guy and they were deathly afraid of the Soviets having their way over Cuba instead of the United States,” Dudley said. “And they bungled it so badly that Castro ended up embracing Nikita Khrushchev and Russia. They were afraid of Russia putting missiles into Cuba, which is exactly what happened.

“At which time, they decided they had to kill him. The problem is, they couldn’t do it right.”

For the movie to work, it was important that the settings and props were all accurate for the period in which it takes place. Castro leaves his visit to New York City from Idlewild, so it was the airport needed to look the part.

In the movie, there’s a shot of Castro giving a speech on Idlewild’s airport tarmac, prior to going back to Cuba. The police had been the escorts. A 1957 Cadillac limousine was brought in to serve as Castro’s escort as were two period cars, from 1951 and 1958, to represent escorting police cars. All of this was filmed at Linden Airport and Dudley said he couldn’t have been happier.

“It’ll be coming out in 2024,” he said. “They’re still filming.”

Dudley, a part-time actor himself, will have a small part in the movie, which has not been decided what it is yet.

“This is a labor of love,” he said.

“All filming was completed at the airport on Nov. 27. They’ll be filming another three or four weeks all over the area. I think tomorrow it’s in Piscataway. We’ve been working with them on this since June for this one day. Things were set back a bit because of the writers’ strike but here we are.”

Dudley reiterated how important things such as this were for the airport and the area.

“The city of Linden has always been very supportive,” he said. “Councilman (Ralph) Strano and other city officials, including the police chief, have been involved. Councilman Strano was instrumental in organizing it and he spent the whole day here. We consulted with Police Chief David Hart and others.

“We feel it’s important that we continue to support this as an industry. It’s good for the economic health and reputation of Linden.”

Photos Courtesy of Paul Dudley