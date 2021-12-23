Linden’s School No. 5 chosen as a National ESEA Distinguished School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — School No. 5 in Linden has been selected as a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School, in recognition of the success of its education programs and progress of its students.

The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes schools that receive federal funding for their positive educational advances and exceptional student achievement. School No. 5 is one of two schools chosen in New Jersey and 100 nationwide.

School No. 5 was chosen for the honor by the New Jersey Department of Education in a category that recognizes “exceptional student performance and academic growth for two consecutive years.” School No. 5 Principal Laura Scamardella was surprised by the honor and was excited to share the news with her staff.

“I am completely in awe of the recognition and remain humbled by the tireless work my entire staff continues to do each and every day for our students,” she said.

Since 1996, ESEA has recognized schools that display a wide array of strengths, including team approaches to teaching and learning; focused professional development opportunities for staff; individualized programs for student success; and strong partnerships among the school, families, and community.

“The Linden Public School District is immensely proud of the recognition that School No. 5 has received for living up the district motto of Excellence in Education,” said Superintendent Marnie Hazelton. “Dr. Scamardella and her staff work tirelessly to ensure that all students are given the opportunity to learn and grow in an innovative environment nurtured by a positive school culture.”

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act was passed in 1965 and provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public education.

School No. 5 will be among the National ESEA Distinguished Schools publicly recognized in February 2022 at the National ESEA Conference in New Orleans.

School No. 5, which is home to nearly 300 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade, was also honored last year as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, which celebrates excellent schools and effective educators. It was one of 367 schools in the nation and one of just nine schools from New Jersey selected for 2020.

Photos Courtesy of Gary B. Miller