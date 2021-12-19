Three Linden High School students awarded scholarships to study Chinese

LINDEN, NJ — Three Linden High School freshmen have been awarded scholarships to receive additional teaching in Mandarin throughout this school year.

Abigail Armstead, Ashley Agbottah Grubbs and Trinity Ellis will take part in virtual classes, in which they will learn about language and culture, on Sundays through the Huaxia Edison Chinese School.

“I am so proud of our students’ enthusiasm in learning a different language and culture,” said Lin Lin Hu, the students’ Chinese teacher at LHS.

The scholarships, which cover all tuition and fees for the school, were given by Bo Wang, chief executive officer of Wealthhouse Advisors of Metuchen.

“Our students were selected because Mr. Wang was impressed by their love for learning Chinese language and culture and their involvement in the community, which Mr. Wang has always been passionate about,” Hu said.

She explained that Wang funds the scholarship to give back to the community because someone gave him a chance more than 30 years ago, paying his way to come to the United States.

“Mr. Wang said he wants to give back,” Hu said. “He is so happy that he can provide our students this opportunity to study Chinese language and its culture. This is a beautiful story with positive messages for our students.”

