Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery donates $15,000 for JFSCNJ Bill Berg Transportation Program vehicle

LINDEN, NJ — Tom Beck, executive director of Jewish Family Service of Central New Jersey, announced the donation of $15,000 from Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery in Linden, to purchase a vehicle that will be used to transport seniors to medical appointments and other essential destinations.

The JFSCNJ Bill Berg Transportation Program, funded by the Union County Division on Aging and other sources, provides an average of 2,600 assisted door-to-door rides a year to individuals in Union County who are 60 years of age or older and unable to drive or use public transportation. The program utilizes a fleet of four vehicles, including a handicapped-accessible van. Drivers are trained to assist seniors in and out of vehicles, and COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed to prevent transmission.

Phillips 66 has been a supporter of JFSCNJ for many years. Refinery manager Chris Gallo said, “We recognize the incredible strain the past two years that the pandemic challenges have had on our surrounding communities. We are very proud to make possible a vehicle that will assist this strong community organization in their expanding efforts to help so many families in need.”

On behalf of the board, staff and constituents served in Union County, Fred Kessler, JFSCNJ board president, expressed his thanks to the Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery for donating a vehicle to the JFSCNJ Bill Berg Transportation Program to provide this essential service to residents of the Union County community. “A reliable vehicle will help provide necessary transportation to seniors who are no longer able to drive and/or use public transportation for many years to come.”