Linden outreach programs win two honors at NJ School Communication Awards

LINDEN, NJ — Linden Public Schools won two awards at the annual New Jersey School Communication Awards, the third straight year the district has taken home multiple honors.

District communication coordinator Gary Miller accepted the awards on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the event at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township. He received the following 2021 awards from the New Jersey School Public Relations Association for work done during the 2020-21 school year:

• Third place in the Electronic Newsletter category for the district’s monthly #LindenCelebrates newsletter.

• Third place in the Media Relations–Human Interest category for a story on how the district prepared for the 2020-21 school year by stockpiling sanitary supplies and personal protective equipment. The story was picked up by ABC7 New York, News 12 New Jersey, NJ.com, MyCentralJersey.com and other outlets.

“Congratulations to Mr. Miller for adding two more awards to his collection of honors,” said Superintendent Marnie Hazelton. “This recognition shows our district’s commitment to keeping our families and community informed about the great programs and accomplishments throughout Linden Public Schools.”

There were 78 submissions to the contest from 35 school districts around the state. Entrees were judged by 14 judges from nine states, including professors and practicing communications professionals.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for our communication programs, especially as the New Jersey School Communication Awards continue to grow and become more competitive,” Miller said. “There is great work being done at school districts statewide, and Linden Public Schools remain among those at the forefront of community outreach.”

In past years, Linden Public Schools won a first-place award for Media Relations–Human Interest and a third-place award for Photography in 2020; and a second-place award for E-Newsletter and two third-place awards for Media Relations–Human Interest and Photography in 2019.