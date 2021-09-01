Rebuilding Warriors receives $4,250 from Linden company’s Good Neighbor Fund golf outings

LINDEN — Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery’s Good Neighbor Fund committee organized two golf outings; employees, employees of other companies and individuals participated in the outings and sponsored signs.

Jeff Mullins, vice president of operations for Rebuilding Warriors, and his service dog, K-9 Zoey, stopped by Bayway to pose for a photo with the GNF golf committee members and to pick up donation checks totaling $4,250. The monies raised from the hole sponsorships at the outings will be used to assist Rebuilding Warriors provide trained service dogs to honorably discharged veterans who are amputees or first responders, as well as those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury.

Mullins said, “It is an honor for Rebuilding Warriors to be a recipient of this donation, and we truly appreciate the Phillips 66 Bayway Good Neighbor Fund committee and employees who do such a great job putting together the golf outings. Thank you to all those who selected Rebuilding Warriors to receive hole sponsor donations.”

The Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery Good Neighbor Fund is a grassroots effort that began in 1993 with a committee of six employee volunteers. The committee, which has evolved over time, continues to plan fundraising events for employees and their families to participate in, to raise money for organizations in local communities and have some fun at the same time. Over the years, the GNF has assisted with important needs in local communities, with a focus on educational materials and programs for schools and students, a veterans service dog program, food pantries, women’s domestic violence shelters and animal shelters.