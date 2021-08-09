Linden Recreation wins gold at its Olympics opening ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — In the spirit of the Olympics, Linden Department of Parks & Recreation had its own Olympics opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 20, at Tiger Stadium. Both Summer Day Camp and playground programs participated. Participants at each site selected a country to represent in the opening ceremony and created a banner to carry as they walked along the track, to the delight of parents and community members. Countries selected were Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, France, Greece, Italy, Liberia and the United States.

More than 100 youths between the ages of 5 and 18 participated in the ensuing track meet, which consisted of several events, including the 55-meter dash, the 100-meter dash and a softball throw. All participants received medals for their efforts, and participants who placed earned gold, silver or bronze medals.

The Summer Day Camp and Playground programs continued the Summer Olympics theme with the annual Craft and Talent Show, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Raymond Wood Bauer Promenade, 400 N. Wood Ave. in Linden, with a rain date of Thursday, Aug. 5.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Dunhamn