Record number of cadets graduate from Linden Police Department Youth Academy

LINDEN, NJ — Thirty-eight cadets were celebrated by family, friends and city officials as they graduated from the Linden Police Youth Academy on Friday, July 16.

The academy is a free program offered annually to Linden residents entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade. The program includes presentations and hands-on demonstrations from Police Department personnel and agency partners to familiarize cadets with police operations, criminal investigations, first aid and other police-related duties. This was the third year the department has hosted the program; it was canceled in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The program was made possible by a $5,000 donation from the Linden branch of Columbia Bank.

“Our Youth Academy is one of the most anticipated community events of the year,” said Police Chief David Hart. “Columbia Bank has supported this program from its inception; their generous donation, and the support of our community partners, allowed us to make this experience available to more children, while keeping it free of change.”

Hart thanked all of the police officers, detectives and traffic investigators who made themselves available to help with this program throughout the week, as well as the partners who did so much to make this experience special for the cadets: Columbia Bank of Linden, Villani Bus Company, Linden Airport, Linden PBA Local No. 42, Linden Police Superior Officers Association, Linden Recreation Department, the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Center Elizabeth, NJ Transit Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, Norfolk Southern Railroad Police, Linden Fire Department, Union County Police SWAT, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Union County Homicide Task Force and the Union County Bomb Squad.