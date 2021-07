This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — On Saturday, June 26, Mayor Derek Armstead presented the Department of Parks & Recreation first-place and runner-up medals for its spring soccer league. Pictured are the Minor, Junior and Junior Plus Division teams.

For more information on recreation programs, email lindenrec@linden-nj.org, call the Department of Parks & Recreation at 908-474-8600, or visit linden-nj.gov.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Dunhamn