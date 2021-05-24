School No. 2 in Linden plants tree in memory of beloved crossing guards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — School No. 2 in Linden honored the memories of longtime crossing guards Mike and Maggie Smith with the dedication of a Linden tree planted outside the school on Arbor Day, Friday, April 30.

The ceremony remembering the beloved couple was attended by the Smiths’ son, Scott, and daughter, Jennifer, who were moved by the gesture and talked about how much the School No. 2 family meant to their father and mother, who died in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Also attending were Superintendent Marnie Hazelton, School No. 2 administrators, School No. 2 K-Kids service-leadership students, members of the Linden Shade Tree Commission, members of the Linden Police Department, Mayor Derek Armstead and Councilman Ralph Strano.

Photos Courtesy of Gary Miller