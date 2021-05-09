Volunteers provide ‘Good Energy’ at Tremley Point Blue Acres restoration

LINDEN, NJ — Volunteers from Phillips 66 joined Enviroscapes and Linden community members on Thursday, April 22, to clean up trash and debris that has collected in the recently established floodplain restoration and rain gardens areas of the Tremley section of the city. The volunteers also worked to do some necessary maintenance — pruning and removal of last year’s growth, fence repair and mulching. Mayor Derek Armstead said, “We are very fortunate to have a long-standing partnership with Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery, which was a driving force in the Blue Acres restoration project. Bayway consistently supports the city of Linden’s needs, and this community service cleanup is just one of many illustrations of their full commitment to Linden.”

“This is a great way to celebrate Earth Day and to show our collective commitment to the environment and the Tremley Point community,” said Wilmar Rusinque, Phillips 66 Black Employee Network Community Outreach co-coordinator.

“At Phillips 66, we believe actions speak louder than words,” added Brittaney Faniel, Phillips 66 BEN Community Outreach co-coordinator.

“Good Energy is the Phillips 66 employee volunteer program,” said Chris Gallo, refinery manager. “Phillips 66 employees are encouraged and empowered to grow personally and professionally by applying their time, skills and resources to build stronger communities across the country. Whether participating in a team volunteer day, sharing talents in a long-term relationship with a nonprofit organization or donating to a cause, our people are using their energy and talents to improve lives every day.”

“There is a special commitment by Phillips 66 to the Tremley Point community. This dates back to 2012, when Hurricane Sandy devastated the area, and Phillips 66 employees stepped up to help residents clean out homes and remove storm-deposited debris,” said Peter A. Brown Jr., Linden Environmental Committee chairperson. From 2016 to 2018, the Tremley Point community benefited from the establishment of five rain gardens, and, from 2019 to 2020, from the floodplain restoration on the state-owned New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Blue Acres buyout properties. These improvements were made possible as a result of United States Environmental Protection Agency Superstorm Sandy grant funding, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation management and the philanthropic support of Phillips 66 and the New Jersey Corporate Wetlands Restoration Partnership.

“The project involved 22 properties/residential homes purchased by the state and houses removed; approximately 3,000 cubic yards of soil removed; 4,659 trees, shrubs and plugs planted — to note a few project statistics.” explained Ed Blanar, chief executive officer of Enviroscapes, the ecological restoration contractor. Additional philanthropic support from Phillips 66 to Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey and Wildlife Habitat Council in 2021 will support wildlife research, habitat enhancement and invasive species control at the Blue Acres restoration site. “This site offers a unique opportunity to survey various wildlife habitats, birds, pollinators, bats, turtles and frogs and discover how this innovative ecological restoration is functioning within a densely populated region,” commented David Wheeler, executive director of Conserve Wildlife Foundation.

“It’s great to see so many Bayway employees volunteering today, this month and year-round. Volunteer work helps advance sustainable communities and improve lives,” Gallo added. “The city of Linden is a great partner; the Tremley Point community is a special place. Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery is very proud to have been a supporting partner in this project and is pleased to be able to put our Good Energy volunteer efforts toward maintaining and protecting this award-winning ecological restoration project created in this community.” said Nancy Sadlon, Phillips 66 public affairs manager.