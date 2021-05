This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Fifth-graders at School No. 8 in Linden planted flowers to beautify a small park near the school for Earth Day. The project was sponsored by Linden City Councilman Barry Javick, and the flowers were donated by the Home Depot in Linden. The students were joined by their teachers, Angela Paternostro and Gianna Masters, Principal Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent Marnie Hazelton and Mayor Derek Armstead.

Photos Courtesy of Gary Miller