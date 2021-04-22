Linden Public Library releases its new logo

LINDEN, NJ — For the first time in its 93-year history, the Linden Public Library has its own official logo. This announcement was made by library Director Dennis Purves. “Recently,” he said, “the library had an online contest to reach out to members of the community to design an official logo for the library. Nearly two dozen entries were submitted. A committee of several library staff members and myself narrowed the list to two finalists.”

The final two designs were posted to the library’s Facebook page, where Linden library patrons voted for their favorite. The winning design was created by Linden resident Nicholas Doll, a seventh-grade student. Nicholas will receive a $50 gift certificate, courtesy of the Friends of the Linden Library.

The logo will be used in all future library communications. The design and colors will be incorporated on the library’s social media platforms and website, www.lindenpl.org.

Located at 31 E. Henry St., the Linden Public Library has been at the center of the city’s social, cultural, artistic and educational life since it was founded in 1928. Currently, the library is open for curbside pickup and limited public access. To reserve materials or set up a grab-and-go appointment, call the library at 908-298-3830, ext. 10. The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.