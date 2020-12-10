Linden police raise $5K for charity through ‘No Shave November’ and ‘Nails for November’

LINDEN, NJ — Linden Police Chief David Hart joined Linden Police Benevolent Association Local No. 42 President Joseph Appello and Linden Police Superior Officers Association President Joseph Birch to announce that the department raised $5,000 for Men’s Health Network in its third annual “No Shave November” and “Nails for November” event.

“I continue to be overwhelmed at the popularity and success of this effort,” said Hart. “More than half of the department participated to raise money for this very worthy cause. I would like to thank each of them, especially presidents Appello and Birch, for their incredible generosity.”

A donation in the amount of $5,000 was presented to Men’s Health Network, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys and their families where they live, work, play and pray with health awareness and disease prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities and patient navigation. Learn more at www.menshealthnetwork.org.

MHN Vice President Ana Tomsic, who received the donation on behalf of the organization, said, “Men’s Health Network thanks the Linden PBA Local No. 42, the Linden Police Superior Officers Association and the Linden Police Department for their generous support in raising awareness of the important issue of men’s health this November. Especially with the current situation in our society as it is, there is plenty that we can do to help raise awareness and promote good health among our family, friends and colleagues from afar. Keeping healthy means that communities (both personal and professional) will thrive for a long time.”

The department will build on this success and continue their fund raising efforts by participating in “Double-Down December.” Grooming standards will continue to be relaxed through the end of the year for participants who make a second matching donation. Monies raised in Double-Down December will be dedicated to host a community event later in the month, and any remaining monies will be donated to St. Joseph Social Service Center in Elizabeth.

Members of the public were invited to participate in the November portion of this event.