Local business partners with police to make city street safer

LINDEN, NJ — A local business has partnered with the Linden Police Department to make significant traffic safety improvements along a heavily traveled street.

Rosedale & Rosehill Cemetery, located at 355 E. Linden Ave., has operated in Linden for more than 100 years. Linden Avenue, which was once just a dirt road, has become a major thoroughfare within the city; it is one of only four roadways that directly connect Park and Wood avenues. An estimated 8,000 vehicles travel on it daily.

The cemetery has maintained a vehicle crossing to transport materials and equipment from its offices across E. Linden Avenue to the cemetery since 1998. Throughout the years, the volume and speed of traffic has increased dramatically. In 2019, Rosedale & Rosehill Cemetery President Jim Koslovski became worried for the safety of his employees, residents and surrounding businesses and contacted the police department to see what could be done. “The Linden Police Traffic Bureau was very responsive to our concerns and we immediately began the process of developing a comprehensive plan to make the street safer,” said Koslovski.

New parking restrictions were adopted to improve visibility leading up to the crossing, and new signs were installed to make sure drivers were aware that vehicles could be crossing. A large portion of the work was delayed due to utility work, but last month the road was finally repaved, thanks to a grant from the Union County Infrastructure program, and striping was added between Carteret Street and Willow Glade Road to reduce parking violations and speeding. Rosedale & Rosehill Cemetery generously contributed more than $18,000 to make sure that the improvements were made without affecting the city’s budget.

“Safety is a priority for our employees, clientele and the citizens of Linden,” said Koslovski. “We have seen a reduction in speed, increased awareness by drivers as they travel along Linden Avenue, as well as adhering to the posted speed limit.” He thanked Mayor Derek Armstead, Linden City Council, Councilman John Roman, police Chief David Hart, police Lt. Christopher Guenther, police Sgt. Monika Oliveira and the Linden Engineering Department for their support, time and effort in helping complete this important project.

“We have seen very promising results from these improvements thus far,” said Hart. “Unfortunately, funding is not always available to experiment with traffic control measures like these, so we are very grateful to have generous and invested partners like Rosedale & Rosehill Cemetery.”

Officers will continue to monitor the area in the next year. Similar measures could be implemented in other areas, if the results prove to be successful.