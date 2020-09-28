$10,000 grant from Infineum boosts real-world learning for Linden students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Linden public schools have received a $10,000 grant from Infineum USA LP to support exciting, real-world educational programs in the areas of science and financial literacy.

“We are thrilled to have community partners like Infineum to help our students thrive,” said Superintendent Marnie Hazelton. “Programs like these give our students the chance to step outside the normal routine to see real-life applications to what they are learning. Thank you to Infineum for making that possible.”

The largest portion of the grant will be used to fund environmental programs for students in fourth and seventh grades. A total of $6,000 will allow all students in those grades to visit Hawk Rise Sanctuary, a 95-acre ecological preserve and wetland complex along the Rahway River in Linden. The students will participate in a half-day field trip to Hawk Rise, guided and facilitated by New Jersey Audubon conservationists.

Student scientists will have the experiential learning opportunity to see the concepts they investigate in the classroom come alive in their own community. Hawk Rise includes a diversity of habitats, including forested wetlands, vernal pools, grasslands, shrublands, salt marsh, mudflats, a large pond and the tidal Rahway River.

Another $3,000 will fund a chick-hatching project for all kindergarten students. During this two-week classroom experience, students are immersed in the practices of science as they ask questions, make observations, analyze data and construct explanations about the life cycle of a living organism. Student scientists’ anticipation is palpable, as they experience the magic of seeing the chicks break out of their shells.

The final $1,000 will be used to support the Entrepreneurial Management Achievement Program, which is in its 13th year at Linden High School. EMAP is an independent program that works closely with the city and school district to give LHS students a reality-based education that prepares them for entrepreneurship and the business world after high school.

“Infineum USA LP is pleased to support the three programs for Linden students,” said John R. Wise, plant manager. “Best wishes on behalf of the people at Infineum’s Bayway Chemical Plant and the Linden Business and Technology Center.”

Photos Courtesy of Gary Miller