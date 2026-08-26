August 28, 2026

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2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

August 26, 2026 11
Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

August 26, 2026 44
Building for now, building for eternity: Congregation Israel of Springfield celebrates groundbreaking for expansion of synagogue UCL-SPR-CIS expansion1-C

Building for now, building for eternity: Congregation Israel of Springfield celebrates groundbreaking for expansion of synagogue

August 26, 2026 55
Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence  UCL-SUM-two alarm fire-C

Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence 

August 26, 2026 62

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LOCAL SPORTS

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 1

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August 26, 2026 32
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ 2

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Girls tennis in Union County is now underway 3

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

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Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ 4

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

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