CLARK — Members of the Carl H. Kumpf Middle School National Junior Honor Society recently visited fifth-grade classrooms at Hehnly Elementary School and Valley Road Elementary School to help students prepare for their transition to middle school.

During the visits, NJHS members led presentations focused on important aspects of middle school life, including changing classes, managing time and assignments, getting involved in extracurricular activities and meeting academic expectations. Fifth-grade students were also given the opportunity to ask questions and receive first-hand advice from current middle school students.

The program was designed to ease some of the uncertainty that students may feel as they prepare to enter middle school while providing a clear understanding of the expectations and opportunities that await them. Hearing directly from NJHS members created a meaningful connection between the students and allowed fifth-graders to learn from peers who recently experienced the same transition.

The presentations were the result of planning and preparation by the National Junior Honor Society members and their advisor, Suzanne Hamilton. Supervisor of Educational Initiatives Christine Broski said, “Thank you to Ms. Hamilton and her NJHS members for all of their hard work in planning such an engaging and informative experience for our fifth graders. These visits will certainly help our incoming Kumpf Cougars feel more prepared and further supported as they begin this exciting new chapter!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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