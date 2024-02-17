Catholic Schools Week is celebrated

KENILWORTH, NJ — St.Theresa School in Kenilworth celebrated Catholic Schools Week with an assortment of activities for the students, community, parish, vocations and nation.

The week started with Mass at St. Theresa Church, followed by a tour of the school with light refreshments being served.

During the week, the school collected essential items for the New Jersey Veterans Network.

The kindergarten class had a Teddy Bear Clinic with nurse Lisa Dilts.

The children had “Buddy Day” with upper grades teaming up with the lower grades and doing a craft together.

A special Mass took place to celebrate St. John Bosco, along with a flag ceremony and then Bosco Bingo, in which the students won fun prizes.

Discovery Day was a fun filled day of mini-courses for prekindergarten through grade eight.

Some of the lessons the children signed up for were golf, dance, crochet, STEM, art, culinary fun, technology, basketball, mindful pose and music.

The week ended with a movie and snack and lots of wonderful memories.