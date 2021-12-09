Kenilworth Historical Society has much to offer for the holidays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Join the Kenilworth Historical Society at the Oswald J. Nitschke House, 49 S. 21st St., for an old-fashioned Christmas with a Victorian Santa, the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers and more on Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to take photos with Santa; to view all five period rooms of the circa 1880 home, authentically decorated for the holidays; to visit the site’s Christkindlmarkt, where a recently created Kenilworth commemorative coverlet, handcrafted gift items and holiday treats will be available for purchase; and to be entertained by the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers, who will be dressed in Victorian-era attire. Admission is free; masks are required.

Visitors are invited to bring, for the Nitschke House cultural-heritage tree, an ornament that represents their family’s heritage, labeled with their family name.

Details about the event, along with a videotaped reading by Victorian Santa of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” are being posted on the Kenilworth Historical Society’s website, www.kenilworthhistoricalsociety.org, and Facebook page.

For information, call 908-709-0434.

Photos Courtesy of Shirley Boyden Maxwell