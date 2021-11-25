Kenilworth School District joins in local commemoration of Veterans Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — For Kenilworth Public Schools, commemorating Veterans Day is an active duty.

This year, students created thank-you cards and presented them to veterans at Harding Elementary School. Dozens of flags honoring service members were placed around school grounds in time for Veterans Day.

And Superintendent of Schools Kyle Arlington was among the speakers at the Kenilworth Veterans Center’s holiday program on Thursday, Nov. 11.

“We welcome any opportunity for our students to work with veterans,” Arlington said in his remarks. “Young people can learn great lessons from their example of service and selflessness.”

Approximately 100 people attended the Veterans Center event, which was co-sponsored by VFW Kenilworth Post 2230 and American Legion Post 470 Kenilworth. The turnout was higher than usual, noted Robert E. Jeans Sr., commander of VFW Post 2230.

Jeans led the VFW presentation, and American Legion Post 470 1st Vice Cmdr. Ed Sudnick and Kenilworth Veterans Center President Jerry Dobbins also spoke.

Community leaders, including Mayor Linda Karlovitch and Police Chief Fred Soos, joined Arlington in making remarks.

“Kenilworth Public Schools is proud of our veterans. And we are proud of the way our students honor veterans,” Arlington said.

Arlington mentioned a recent example of student support for Kenilworth veterans. Last year, students in the practical arts class at David Brearley Middle–High School designed a nonprofit clothing line called Be Nice Co. to benefit local charities. The students and their teacher decided to give the first round of proceeds to the Kenilworth VFW.

Kenilworth Public Schools will continue to contribute to veterans in the community, Arlington said.

“Veterans embody the community spirit that is so important here in our small town.”

Photos Courtesy of Sheri Berkery