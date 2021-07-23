Getting wild at the Kenilworth Public Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Rizzo’s Wildlife World recently visited the Kenilworth Public Library. Children and their families had an opportunity to learn about various animals and about how to protect the environment for the safety of all wildlife. This program was funded by a Clean Communities Grant given to the borough of Kenilworth. To register for the Summer Reading Club and upcoming events, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit at 548 Boulevard.

Photos Courtesy of Kenilworth Public Library