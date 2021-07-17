Love is kind in any language at Kenilworth Public Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Bilingual Story Time was recently presented at the Kenilworth Public Library. Children’s author Laura Sassi read her book, ‘Love Is Kind.’ Parent volunteer Fiorella Suarez read along with the Spanish edition of the story. At the conclusion of the event, children received a bilingual activity related to this story to take home. Families also had an opportunity to participate in a book signing with the author. To sign up for the summer reading club or register for future programs, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Photos Courtesy of Kenilworth Public Library