Louis DeMondo Civic Association awards scholarships to David Brearley seniors

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Louis DeMondo Civic Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the well-being of children and senior citizens, and to special needs services within the borough of Kenilworth, awarded two scholarships.

The Louis DeMondo Civic Association Scholarship was awarded to two David Brearley high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest in community work and are pursuing careers in public relation, health occupations, public safety, or law enforcement.

The two students chosen for the 2021 Louis Demondo Civic Association awards are Angelina Vincente and Katrina Magtalas.

The scholarships were awarded to the recipients by DeMondo at the annual Senior Awards event at David Brearley High School on Friday, June 18.

“The scholarship applicants really impressed the association with their level of dedication to their communities,” said Louis DeMondo, president of the Louis DeMondo Civic Association. “I want to congratulate both of our recipients and wish them success as they pursue their careers.”