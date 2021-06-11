Brearley recognizes exceptional valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Kenilworth Public Schools has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for David Brearley High School’s Class of 2021.

The valedictorian is Isabella Uschak, and the salutatorian is Nicholas Borg. The two distinguished students will be among 109 students to graduate from Brearley on Wednesday, June 23.

Uschak consistently made high honors, receiving several scholastic awards and Student of the Semester recognition. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

“Isabella is an intelligent, patient, respectful, disciplined, hardworking, proactive, inquisitive and determined individual,” said Brearley High School counselor Stephanie Scasso. “Her accomplishments stem from the ambitious goals she sets for herself; she’s a shining example of what David Brearley High School is all about.”

Uschak said her proudest academic accomplishments include earning the highest grades in all of her Advanced Placement classes in both her sophomore and junior years. She’s also a leader in extracurricular activities, including cheer. In 2020, her cheer team placed in the top three at the national “Reach the Beach” competition for the first time in years.

Community involvement has further developed her leadership qualities and self-discipline. She has volunteered her time at the local homeless shelter, a quadriplegic care center and a nursing home throughout high school. Throughout the years, Uschak has written presentations about her Catholic faith to address large groups of her peers and adults. This year, she was the recipient of the Catholic Youth Excellence Award.

“Isabella is not a follower,” said Scasso. “She listens to others and follows her values when making decisions, and demonstrates excellent leadership abilities.”

Borg has found similar success at Brearley, after taking on the most rigorous course load offered by the district.

“Nicholas is a hardworking, committed and highly disciplined student,” said Brearley High School counselor Jamie Lugo. “His desire to think outside the box while always giving his best is admirable.”

A member of the varsity baseball team and the former vice president of the National Honor Society, Borg worked hard to surpass a 4.0 grade-point average. He completed 11 AP classes and three Union County College courses through the Kenilworth Scholars Academy.

Borg’s impressive academic achievements are complemented by his vast community involvement, which includes training and coaching young baseball players, and fundraising for the BackPack Pals program and a local food pantry. At Brearley, Borg volunteered with the annual blood drive and helped raise funds for the Class of 2021.

Borg’s interests also include the stock market; he is a self-taught investor.

“Nicholas will only continue to find success,” said Lugo. “Working hard and raising the bar comes as second nature to him, and his impact on Brearley is just an indication of what he’ll do in the future.”

Uschak will continue her education at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management, and Borg will pursue a mechanical engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Photos Courtesy of Sheri Berkery