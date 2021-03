This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — St. Theresa School in Kenilworth collected more than 100 boxes of cereal for almsgiving during the season of Lent. The boxes will be donated to St. Theresa Food Pantry, but not before Sister Rachel Lauritsen, Christian Lomuntad and Ezekiel Qersdyn created a huge domino train of cereal in the gym.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Sacco