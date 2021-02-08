Nonprofit organization encourages all interested in giving back to get involved

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Louis DeMondo Civic Association, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting the children, senior citizens and special needs services within the borough of Kenilworth, announced its launch on Monday, Feb. 1.

The organization was founded by Kenilworth resident Louis DeMondo to help support the Kenilworth community through community engagement, fundraising and volunteerism. The organization will engage in various fundraising projects and events and provide resources to support those in need in the Kenilworth community.

“I have always been passionate about giving back to the community where I work and live, through volunteering and organizing events,” said DeMondo. “My hope is that, by establishing the Louis DeMondo Civic Association, we can make a lasting impact in the lives of Kenilworth residents.”

The organization is also planning to partner with other charitable organizations that currently serve the borough, to maximize their efforts.

DeMondo, the founder and president, is a former councilman and currently serves as a detective in the Major Crimes Bureau of the Elizabeth Police Department, where he has served as a police officer for 16 years. He has volunteered with various charitable and nonprofit organizations, including serving on the Policemen’s Benevolent Association board and as president of the Hispanic Law Enforcement Association of Union County.

“We’re very excited about the launch and are already busy planning our first projects and events,” said DeMondo. “The feedback from residents has been positive and I welcome all those that would like to give back to the community and help make our great borough an even better place to live, work, grow and raise a family.”

For more information about the Louis DeMondo Civic Association and to get involved, visit www.louisdemondocivic.org.