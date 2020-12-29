Gold Award Girl Scout creates Women in Leadership and Service club

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — As the saying goes, when women support one another, incredible things happen. At Union County Magnet High School, girls have a new, weekly opportunity to reaffirm their power, thanks to Gold Award Girl Scout Sarah Kossor.

In an effort to create a safe and supportive environment for girls to gain confidence and knowledge at her high school, Kossor, a resident of Kenilworth and now a Magnet High School alumna, formed a Women in Leadership and Service club during her senior year.

As part of her Gold Award project plan, Kossor and her team worked with school administrators to create the club, recruited members, and then held weekly meetings that involved guest speakers, discussions about global women’s issues, such as education, and the creation of informational posters to display around the school.

“Knowing the importance of supportive friendships, I wanted to create this environment for girls to have the chance to come together and raise each other up whenever they needed it,” said Kossor.

Though Kossor graduated last spring, her vision and the new club will remain sustainable thanks to the commitment of younger club members and the club’s advisor.

Kossor, who has been a part of Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Troop 40128 for 13 years, said being a Girl Scout has taught her the value of selflessness and that anyone is capable of making the world a better place.

“Being a part of a Girl Scout troop has also taught me the power that girls have when we come together; because when we do, we always make a positive change,” she said.

The Women in Leadership and Service club is currently hosting virtual meetings, due to the global health crisis.

“It is so wonderful to see our Gold Award Girl Scout using this project as a way to support other girls within her community,” said GSHNJ Chief Executive Officer Natasha Hemmings. “GSHNJ is an organization based on women supporting women, and Sarah’s project is a perfect example of that.”

Photos Courtesy of Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey