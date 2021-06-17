Two Hillside anglers win prizes in Essex County Fishing Derby

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HILLSIDE, NJ — Malaysia Baldwin, from Hillside, caught the most fish in the female age 1-5 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Weequahic Park in Newark on Thursday, June 10. She caught two fish.

Kimora Weston, also from Hillside, was the first female to catch a fish and caught the most fish in the female age 11-15 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Weequahic Park. She caught three fish.

Presenting the awards is program coordinator Jackie Matthews from the Essex County Parks Department.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County