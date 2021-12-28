Vermella at Garwood Station launches leasing 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GARWOOD, NJ — Russo Development announced on Thursday, Nov. 18, the launch of leasing at Vermella at Garwood Station, located at 450 South St. in Garwood. Featuring 296 apartments and 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, the four-story building delivers recreation and social spaces, and a commuter friendly location.

“We are thrilled to bring Vermella to Garwood in Union County,” said Adam Pasternack, president of Russo Property Management. “Garwood is a wonderful, close-knit community with a walkable downtown and great access to a myriad of shopping, dining, and community services, as well as public transportation. Vermella complements the existing appeal of the neighborhood with a lifestyle-driven experience at an exceptional value.”

Vermella at Garwood Station features studios, one- and two-bedroom residences. Initial occupancy is scheduled for this December. Finishes and appointments include 9-foot ceilings, plank flooring, in-home full-size washer and dryer, and expansive windows. The kitchens have stainless-steel appliances, white shaker-style cabinets, Silestone countertops and kitchen islands. Bathrooms have dual vanities with backlit mirrors, ceramic tile floors and carbon matte–tiled wet walls. Most apartments have private balconies, terraces, and private entrances.

The indoor and outdoor social and recreational amenities at Vermella at Garwood Station include a pool and sundeck with outdoor grills and a movie wall. A landscaped courtyard features grills, al fresco dining areas, lounge seating and a dog run.

Inside, residents will find a two-story lobby, clubroom with game tables and media center, multisport simulator, business and co-working center, fitness center, yoga and spin studio, juice bar and private dining space.

There is a calendar of resident social events.

Approximately 19,500 square feet of street-level retail space will house a café, restaurant, and other convenience operators.

“This five-star amenity package greatly surpasses what is typically found in today’s suburban apartment landscape,” said Adam, “It is a hallmark of the Vermella brand and reflective of our commitment to elevate our residents’ lifestyle experience.”

The adjacent NJ Transit train station offers service along the Raritan Valley line, delivering commuters to New York Penn Station in less than an hour, while Route 22 and the Garden State Parkway provide easy access to northern New Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

For additional information, call 833.1679 or visit www.vermellagarwood.com.

Photos Courtesy of George M. Cahn