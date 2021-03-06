New business opens in Garwood

Photo by Andrew Goldberg

GARWOOD, NJ — Underground Nutrition recently opened at 331 South Ave. in Garwood. Pictured from left are Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Gene Jannotti, GWACC Vice President and Garwood business liaison Carol Kearney, GWACC Vice President Jim Mooney, Garwood Mayor Sara Tedesco, Underground Nutrition co-owners Scott Lasher and Alan Collins, and GWACC board member Tony Bianchino, with his daughter.

