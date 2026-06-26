ELIZABETH — Union County is partnering with community leaders and workforce development advocates to help connect young adults with a free opportunity to pursue careers in real estate through a new licensing program, designed to remove financial barriers and create pathways to professional success.

The initiative, led by The BLOC Foundation founder Natasha Davis and Exodus Real Estate Academy owner Samantha Lamptey, will provide eligible participants with free real estate pre-licensing education. The five-week virtual program is designed for young adults ages 18 to 21, including recent high school graduates, GED recipients and college students interested in pursuing a career in real estate.

“This program is about creating access and opening doors,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “For many young people, the cost of professional training can be a significant obstacle. By connecting students with free educational opportunities and clear career pathways, we are helping them build skills, pursue meaningful careers and invest in their future. Union County is proud to support initiatives that empower residents, strengthen our workforce and create opportunities for the next generation.”

Participants must complete 75 hours of coursework to qualify for the New Jersey real estate licensing exam. While students are responsible for the state examination fee, the program covers the cost of the required coursework and training.

Classes will run from Tuesday, July 7, for five weeks and will be virtually on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is open through Friday, June 26. The program is open to eligible participants throughout New Jersey and aims to provide young adults with valuable professional skills and an opportunity to earn a state-recognized credential.

“As someone who teaches students in the trades every day, I’ve seen firsthand how access to opportunity can change the trajectory of a life,” said Davis. “Sponsoring 300 young adults to become licensed real estate agents is about more than a career; it’s creating pathways to entrepreneurship, wealth-building and economic mobility. When we invest in our young people, we invest in stronger families, stronger communities and a brighter future for all.”

“Exodus Real Estate Academy is committed to empowering and educating underserved and underprivileged individuals about real estate as a pathway to homeownership, entrepreneurship, career growth and generational wealth,” said Lamptey. “We believe that education and examples create opportunity and strengthen communities.”

“As a former Board of Education Commissioner, I met countless students who were talented, motivated and ready to succeed but unsure of what came next after graduation,” said Union County Commissioner Stanley J. Neron. “Not every young person follows a traditional path and opportunities like this can make all the difference. Natasha Davis and The BLOC Foundation recognized that need and created a program that removes barriers and provides a clear pathway into a professional field. I am proud to help support this initiative because every young person deserves the chance to pursue a meaningful career, build financial independence, and realize their full potential.”

The BLOC Foundation works to revitalize urban communities through affordable housing development, workforce training, and economic mobility programs, creating pathways for women, minorities, young adults, and underserved populations to build long-term stability and success. Founder Natasha Davis is a Licensed General Contractor who has devoted her time to creating a 100 percent, minority-owned real estate construction and investment firm – and through her work, has made homeownership and real estate investment opportunities accessible to historically marginalized and under-resourced individuals.

Exodus Real Estate Academy is dedicated to thoroughly preparing each student for success in the New Jersey real estate license examination through interactive discussion and exposure to real-world scenarios, emphasizing practical learning and aiming to prepare future referral agents, salespersons and brokers to face the challenges of the real estate industry. Lamptey is the founder of Exodus Real Estate and Exodus Real Estate Academy, and co-founder of Exodus Development, Exodus Construction and Exodus Architectural Woodwork, all based in Short Hills. Driven by a passion for design, innovation, and community impact, she built the Exodus family of companies with her husband, Selassie Lamptey, to create opportunities through real estate, architecture, construction, development and architectural woodwork.

To register for the program, visit https://bit.ly/ucnjrealestateclass today. For additional information, email Davis at natasha@theblocfoundation.org.







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