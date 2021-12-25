Foundation grants $250,000 to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation raised more than $500,000 at its annual Embrace Hope event in October. The foundation has announced a $250,000 grant to the Connie Dwyer Breast Center at Trinitas Regional Medical Center for a second 3D mammogram machine.

The new, state-of-the-art 3D mammography machine reduces the need for additional imaging, slightly increases the number of cancers detected during the screening and improves breast cancer detection in dense breast tissue. A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and is a critical screening tool used to detect breast cancer. Mammograms are a vital element in early breast cancer diagnosis. According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women in the United States, after skin cancer.

“We are very proud to provide another 3D mammogram machine to the Connie Dwyer Breast Center that ensures each year hundreds of women in New Jersey can access critical screenings and state-of-the-art breast health care. This is a tremendous step forward for expanding services at the Connie Dwyer Breast Center that wouldn’t be possible without our supporters.,” said Connie Dwyer, chairperson of the Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation.

In addition to granting the 3D mammogram machine, the foundation was also able to create a biopsy coordinator position and a transportation voucher program that offers patients rides to and from their appointments at the Connie Dwyer Breast Center at Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

“Trinitas is very grateful to the Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation for their latest generous $250,000 gift, which will be instrumental in expanding 3D mammography services in their beautiful breast center. This lifesaving gift will put local underserved women on the path to a healthier life by giving them convenient access to annual mammograms that produce the most precise and comprehensive information on their breast health,” said Laura Ciraco, vice president and chief development officer, Trinitas Health Foundation.

The Connie Dwyer Breast Center offers a full suite of services, including 3D mammograms, surgical biopsy, high-resolution breast ultrasound, stereotactic and ultrasound-guided biopsy, and breast MRI. In addition, the center’s board-certified radiologists are skilled in breast imaging and evaluations. To schedule a mammogram or for other services, call 908-994-5984 or visit www.trinitasrmc.org/connie_dwyer_breast_center.

