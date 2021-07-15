Elizabeth Housing Authority hosts a successful job fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — Across the state and country, employers have expressed difficulty with filling positions in their workforce even as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. The Elizabeth Housing Authority’s Journey to Jobs Plus event, presented to Mravlag Manor residents on Thursday, June 17, successfully aided job seekers in securing employment while revitalizing employers’ talent searches. After more than a year of limited in-person job fairs across New Jersey, more than a dozen local employers and community resource organizations attended the EHA’s Journey to Jobs Plus event, offering job applications, on-the-spot interviews and linkages to community services.

Attendees included Amazon, American Job Center, Bayway Family Success Center, Become Creative Agency, Bridgeway Rehabilitation Services, Council for Airport Opportunity NJ, Eat Clean Bro, Elizabeth Public Library, Goethals Pharmacy, Lineage Logistics, Proceed Inc., System One New Jersey, Two Maids & a Mop of Westfield, WellCare and Zelmetric. The EHA’s Jobs Plus team said it is grateful to have been able to organize this job fair for the community while also supporting local businesses. Mravlag Manor residents were able to visit each table and learn about each organization, while also partaking in free food, prizes and haircuts.

Immediate results of the Journey to Jobs Plus event include Amazon hiring an EHA resident on the spot, who was to begin her employment on Thursday, July 1. Thus far, Lineage Logistics has awarded six job offers, and the company is planning to interview multiple other residents. Two Maids & a Mop of Westfield organized eight interviews and expects to fill all of its open positions with the help of continued promotion from the Jobs Plus team. Zelmetric provided helpful information to residents looking to capitalize on work-from-home opportunities and utilize System One’s services. Groundwork Elizabeth received more than 20 applications for a paid summer job training internship.

Chef Ameer Natson served up fajitas under his Fresh Chef Catering banner at the event, promoting two different training programs. The chief executive officer of Fresh Chef Catering, Natson also founded Become Creative Agency. In partnership with the EHA and Jobs Plus, Fresh Chef is offering a part-time certificate training course called the “Cook, Learn, Grow Culinary Training Program with Celebrity Chef Ameer.” Participants will learn how to operate a food business or establish a career as a food professional. Also in partnership with the EHA and Jobs Plus, Become Media is offering an eight-week training program, called “Visual Arts / Videography + Photography Project.” Participants will learn to use cameras, lighting, and other photography and video equipment to capture great visuals and content.

In addition to job search/training and community resource offerings, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations were provided inside the Mravlag Manor office courtesy of Goethals Pharmacy. Proceed Inc. was also on-site with a mobile HIV-testing van.

Mravlag Manor residents at the housing authority are able to enroll in the EHA’s Jobs Plus Program, which is made possible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For more information about the EHA’s Jobs Plus Program, contact LaChelle Thompson, Jobs Plus Program director, at 908-965-2400, ext. 153.

Photos Courtesy of LisaMarie Gaeta