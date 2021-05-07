Trinitas has given 22,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020

ELIZABETH, NJ — Trinitas Regional Medical Center has been on a mission to vaccinate members of the community since December, when the FDA issued an emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. Since that time, Trinitas has given 22,000 vaccinations and will continue vaccinating people as long as supplies are available.

A recent recipient of the vaccine was Joseph Burns, an 88-year-old Madison resident, who was treated for COVID-19 by Dr. John D’Angelo, chairperson of Emergency Medicine at Trinitas, back in December. After receiving monoclonal antibodies, Burns appears to have made a full recovery.

On Thursday, April 22, Burns’ son Russell brought him to the Trinitas vaccine POD at Elizabeth High School’s Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Administering the vaccine was Gerard Muench, administrative director of Trinitas’ Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services.

Burns said, “I’m so grateful to the entire staff. They were terrific. Trinitas is responsible for my recovery and now for my immunization. The dedication and commitment to patients like me is so important.”

Nancy DiLiegro, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and chief clinical officer/vice president of Clinical Operations and Physician Services at Trinitas, said, “It is fulfilling to get so many needles into the arms of our community members to help curb the virus’s spread and get us closer to herd immunity.”