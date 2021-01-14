Baby Johanna is first to be born at Trinitas in Elizabeth in 2021

ELIZABETH, NJ — The first baby to be born in the new year at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth made her grand entrance into the world on Jan. 2 at 9:34 a.m. Lisbet Perez Vazquez and Juan Vazquez, residents of Elizabeth, were blessed with a baby girl they named Johanna, who weighed in at 7 pounds and 4.2 ounces. The mother also delivered her son, now 15 months old, at Trinitas in 2019. Carol Rose-Trzaska was the attending midwife.