Elizabeth Scouts have great success ‘Scouting for Food’

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Boy Scouts of America conducts its annual “Scouting for Food” program as a nationwide community service project. Scouts in BSA troops and Cub Scout packs solicit donations of food from their neighbors, which is given to food pantries or social service agencies for distribution.

Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub Scout Pack 23, sponsored by St. Genevieve’s Church in Elizabeth, have been “Scouting for Food” in a big way, ever since the program began 33 years ago, but they knew that the COVID-19 pandemic would make this year’s drive unusual. With so many people under- and unemployed, the need for food donations would be greater than ever. Would that also mean that people would be less able to donate?

In early November, as they do every year, the Scouts delivered fliers requesting donations to almost 3,000 homes in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. Two weeks later, 58 Scouts, leaders, family members and other community volunteers spread out on a Saturday morning across a 135-block area to collect the bags and boxes of food donations that residents left for them on front steps and porches. Food donations were brought back to St. Genevieve’s Church, where the Scouts worked outside in a parking lot, sorting, counting, repacking and weighing the donated items.

The pandemic added extra challenges to the annual operation. Collection teams were kept small, with just a Scout and his family in each car. The sorting and packing area was enlarged to provide for better social distancing. And, of course, everyone had to wear masks.

As the results were tallied, the Scouts were amazed to learn that the 2020 “Scouting for Food” drive was their most successful ever. More than 5,500 pounds of food were collected, including more than 5,000 cans and bags or boxes of dry goods, as well as 33 frozen turkeys. That is a 33 percent increase compared to any previous year. Seven pickup trucks, vans and SUVs were needed to transport 185 boxes of food to five different food pantries and social service agencies.

About 55 boxes of food were provided to the Union County Division of Social Services for its Union County Fall Food Drive. Union County Freeholder Bette Jane Kowalski was on hand, not only to thank the Scouts for their hard work, but also to assist with packing boxes.

Some Elmora residents donated cash instead of food items. The cash donations are being used to provide grocery gift cards to needy families.

All of the Scouts who participated in the drive this year can be proud of their accomplishments. Many people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic will find a little bit of relief thanks to them.

For more details about Scouting at St. Genevieve’s Church, contact Scoutmaster Dan Bernier at 908-451-1948 or homeinthepark1@comcast.net. In all other areas, go to www.beascout.org.