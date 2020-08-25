Trinitas the only NJ hospital to receive all 3 Healthgrades women’s care awards

ELIZABETH, NJ — Trinitas Regional Medical Center announced on Aug. 11 that it has been named the only hospital in New Jersey to receive all three Healthgrades Women’s Care Excellence Awards for 2020. This distinction recognizes Trinitas for providing exceptional quality care to women and mothers, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

For 2020, Trinitas Regional Medical Center received the following Women’s Care awards, each of which ranks the hospital as among the top 10 percent in the nation for that discipline:

• Healthgrades Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award, for the second consecutive year.

• Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, for the fifth consecutive year. Trinitas is also a five-star recipient for both vaginal and cesarean-section delivery.

• Healthgrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award. Trinitas is a five-star recipient for hysterectomy.

“For decades, Trinitas Regional Medical Center has recognized the importance of providing high-quality OB/GYN services to the women of our communities,” said Mary McTigue, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. “Our physicians, certified nurse midwives and nursing staff are committed to giving excellent evidence-based care focused on improving outcomes for the health and safety of our women and newborns.”

“We congratulate Trinitas Regional Medical Center for receiving Healthgrades’ Women’s Care Excellence Awards for their commitment to providing superior care for the women within their communities,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “Information regarding hospital quality empowers consumers to take control of their own health care and make the right decisions as to where they will seek care.”

“We’re delighted with this recognition of our Women’s Care Center of Excellence, and to also announce that Healthgrades has given awards of excellence to Trinitas in the areas of hip fracture treatment and cardiac pacemaker procedures,” Trinitas President and CEO Gary Horan said. “We’re humbled by these distinctions and excited to share them with the community we serve.”