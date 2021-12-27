2021 Christmas Shoppe and Soup Festival comes to Cranford United Methodist Church

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford United Methodist Church hosted its ninth annual Christmas Holiday Shoppe and Soup Fest on Saturday, Dec. 11. This is a family-friendly event where children and adults alike can do their holiday shopping.

Dozens of vendors offered merchandise, crafts and gifts.

Homemade soups were available as part of the event, and soups packaged in quarts and pints were available for takeout while supplies lasted. Baked goods were available for purchase, too.

Children’s book author Laura Sassi read from her new book, “Little Ewe.” The Shanyse Strickland Quartet performed as well.

The event took place in the church’s education building at 201 Lincoln Ave. Admission and parking were free.