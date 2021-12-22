Cranford Police Department participates in ‘No-Shave November’

CRANFORD, NJ — Members of the Cranford Police Department, ranging from the rank of captain to communications officer, participated in Cranford PBA Local 52’s “No-Shave November.” From Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, officers and civilian employees put down their razors, in an effort to raise money for those in the fight against cancer.

“No-Shave November” is a national, monthlong nonprofit fundraising event during which participants forgo their normal shaving and grooming routine in an attempt to promote cancer awareness. Typically, participants donate the money they would have spent on shaving and grooming products, which ultimately benefits such organizations as the American Cancer Society, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, “No-Shave November,” which started in 2009, has raised millions of dollars for these organizations.

This year, the Cranford Police Department and Cranford PBA selected the Valerie Fund Children’s Center at Morristown Memorial Hospital as its beneficiary. Specifically, the Valerie Center staff expressed that they needed more gift cards, which they give to pediatric patients at the conclusion of their chemotherapy treatment or spinal taps. Detective Lt. John Swandrak’s son, Nicholas, was a patient at Morristown Memorial Hospital’s Valerie Center, which led to the Cranford PBA spearheading this fundraising effort.

Individuals could donate to this year’s cause by dropping off $15 to $20 gift cards — preferably to Amazon, Target, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle or Starbucks — at the Cranford Police Department or by visiting the Cranford PBA’s website and sponsoring a participating officer in any amount.

Since 2014, members of the Cranford Police Department, nicknamed The Fuzz, have raised between $5,000 and $10,000 annually for “No-Shave November.”

Photo Courtesy of Cranford Police Department