Cranford softball team wins District 2 Parkway League Championship

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Calas 8U Softball Team won the District 2 Parkway League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Pony Tail Park in South Plainfield. The team finished the season with an 11-1 record; the championship game saw them avenge their only loss of the season against a talented Clark squad, 4-2.

Cranford won on the strength of consistent hitting and strong defense that the team delivered when they needed it most. “We set a high standard for the girls going back to summer ball, and they just kept working and getting better as a team,” said coach Chris Calas, who led the group for the second consecutive season.

“We preach listening and having fun, and the girls did just that all the way through. I’m super proud of how this team battled, picked themselves up when they needed to and gave it everything an 8-year-old could.”

Tears flowed from the faces of both teams as they lined the first- and third-base lines for the trophy presentation. While it was understandable from their opponents, the Cranford girls assured coaches that theirs were tears of joy. A lot of heart epitomizes this great group of young women who reaped the reward for an outstanding season.

Photos Courtesy of Jay Harris

Pictured at the presentation of the trophy are, from left, back row, coach Chris Calas and assistant coaches Jay Decker, Jay Harris and Michelle Calas; middle row, Avery Dugan, Emilia Valenza, Lexi Jakubowski, Julia Agnone, Isabel Jakubowski, Delaney Harris and Ryleigh McGuire; and, bottom row, Charlotte Lubinger, Gabby Zaccone, Brooklynn Calas, Julia Brandao, Rita Ferrara and Cassidy Decker.