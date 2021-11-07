Cranford receives receives funds to improve playgrounds and rec sites

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty is joined by Deputy Mayor Brian Andrews, Commissioner Jason Gareis, township administrator Jamie Cryan and recreation director Steve Robertazzi to announce grant awards presented by Union County Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski and Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. Cranford received funding for improvements at various playgrounds, recreation sites and buildings, and for the care of trees. Cranford received $60,000 for the playground at Johnson Park, the Hillside Avenue Tennis Courts and Adams Park; $2,500 for Hanson House; and a $2,500 Greening Union County grant for trees.