UCEDC completes first session of its Virtual Incubator Program

CRANFORD, NJ — Union County Economic Development Corp, a private, nonprofit statewide economic development corporation, has announced it has completed the first session of its Virtual Incubator Program. The program, developed in collaboration with UCEDC’s Diversity Advisory Committee, provides the opportunity for selected businesses with ownership from underserved populations to receive mentorship, training and funds to help meet the challenges they face as diverse entrepreneurs.

“While diverse businesses have struggled to find resources in the current economic climate, UCEDC’s goal is to provide them with the support they need in essential areas of business ownership, operations and management,” said Adam Farrah, UCEDC’s president.

The first session included 12 businesses from across New Jersey, ranging from food service to STEM tutoring. The initial group of entrepreneurs was enthusiastic and committed to one another’s success. One participant, Jewel Domino of BelleJohns’ Soul Food in Orange, noted the other VIP business owners continue to send her leads on business opportunities. “They’re still telling me about events. I’m still getting Instagram messages from them saying, ‘Jewel, do you know about this event over here?’ In fact, we got an event in Jersey City because of one of them.”

Based on initial feedback, the graduates are all putting what they learned to good use. Randall Toby, who has since been featured on FOX 29 News Philadelphia TV for his “Breakfast With Our Boys” program, said VIP helped him develop strategic partnerships, seek government contract opportunities and identify his competition. “It’s the most amazing program I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “VIP forces you to do a self-assessment, know who you are and be accountable for what you’re doing.”

Hilda Mera of S&A Auto Repair in Newark added that the program has helped her compete for and win three new contracts with fleet companies whose cars S&A will now be servicing.

To learn more about VIP and hear You Fitness owner Lakeisha Littles, based in Newark, discuss her experience as a program participant, watch her interview with Joe Lamberti, UCEDC’s training director, here.

UCEDC is currently seeking corporate sponsorship for its VIP program, to continue and expand its efforts to help eliminate economic barriers in diverse business ownership in New Jersey. For more information, contact Farrah at afarrah@ucedc.com.