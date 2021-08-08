Union County College Foundation’s annual Close the Gap reception raises more than $50,000

CRANFORD, NJ — The Union County College Foundation raised more than $50,000 at its sixth annual Close the Gap reception on Wednesday, July 14. Taking place in a virtual environment this year due to the ongoing pandemic, this event is a strategic initiative to increase graduation rates among black students. This year, the foundation honored the brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Omicron Chi Chapter for their years of service as avid supporters and mentors of the college’s Project Achievement Program.

Since 2015, the Close the Gap Campaign has raised nearly $300,000, which has been invested in scholarships, grant and program support, and has provided emergency funding to students who are on track to graduate. Since that time, the college’s graduation rate for black male students has more than quintupled.

Otis Livingston, of WCBS-TV, served as the master of ceremonies. Entertainment was provided by jazz pianist Isaiah J. Thompson. Union’s coordinator of Student Success Initiatives, Lavon Williams, shared his experience working with black male students, and the joy and excitement felt by the Project Achievement team and students on graduation day. Finally, student speaker Ricard Charles talked about the impact that the program has had on him and his fellow classmates.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Omicron Chi Chapter is from Plainfield, was established in 1955 and is being honored for its commitment to building the next generation of leaders. It achieves this through the Omega Leadership Institute High School and Community College mentoring programs, essay contests and scholarships. The Omicron Chi Chapter has been a dedicated supporter of the Union County College Foundation and was one of the Close the Gap Campaign’s first advocates.

“The foundation is so thankful that the support of the Close the Gap event continues to grow each year,” said Union County College Foundation Executive Director Doug Rouse. “This allows the college to continue to raise the graduation rate for our young male African American students.”

Those interested in donating to the Close the Gap Campaign or who want to learn more about how to provide financial assistance for students at Union County College can call 908-709-7505, email foundation@ucc.edu or visit www.uccfoundation.org.